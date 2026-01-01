Area around Latonia Elementary blocked off after brick facade cracks, roof appears damaged

COVINGTON, Ky. — Yellow caution tape currently encircles Latonia Elementary after a large crack appears to have formed in the school's brick facade overnight.

Officials have not released any information on what happened at the school, but social media videos online showed a large police and fire presence responding to the school just after midnight on New Year's Day.

By 1:30 a.m., that scene had cleared, but a WCPO crew found the building still blocked off near the area where a long crack appears to have formed in the side of the building. The roof near the crack also appears to be sagging.

A Covington Public Works truck was parked nearby at the time.

We reached out to Covington Independent Schools Thursday morning and spoke to a district spokesperson, who told us the district might release more information later in the day.

It's unclear what may have caused the damage at the school, or how severe the damage to the inside of the building may be. The district has not provided any information on whether this will impact students returning to school on Jan. 6.