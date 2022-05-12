Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyHamilton

Actions

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Hamilton FOP stabbing at birthday party

FOP Shooting
Rob Pieper
One man is dead and three more were injured in a shooting May 7 at the Hamilton FOP Lodge.
FOP Shooting
Posted at 2:55 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 14:55:21-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — A woman has been booked in the Butler County Jail on charges connected to the deadly May 7 stabbing at a girl’s quinceañera at an FOP Lodge in Hamilton.

Sara Elena Rodriguez-Remigio, 46, is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice for the incident that killed 20-year-old Ivan Isreal Diaz of Hamilton, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt. She also has a holder for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.

Three others suffered stab wounds and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Rodriguez-Remigio of Pershing Avenue in Hamilton was arraigned Thursday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $75,000, according to court records.

A reward is being offered for information that helps find two persons of interest, Juan Flores and Oscar Flores, according to police.

Juan and Oscar Flores

The incident happened about 10:25 p.m. at FOP Lodge 38 on Joe Nuxhall Way initially was reported to police as a shooting. Hamilton and Fairfield police officers and the Hamilton Fire Department was dispatched to the FOP Lodge where a quinceañera was taking place. That is a traditional birthday party on a girl’s 15th birthday celebrated among Mexican and Latin-X communities and families.

Uninvited guests arrived at the party, and at one point, someone fired a gun into the air, according to witnesses who called 911.

“This was found to be an isolated incident targeting the victims,” according to police.

Diaz died of a stab wound, police said. A male who called 911 said Diaz was bleeding badly from a neck wound.

“A fight broke out … someone shot in the air. They chased him,” the caller said.

Three other victims were treated for non-life threatening severe lacerations, police said.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton police at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Woodward's Paul McMillan IV announces college choice Cincinnati Wine Festival to host more than 200 wineries Audit: CASA program for 3 counties broke KY laws

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.