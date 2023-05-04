Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyHamilton

Actions

Vehicle crashes into Ross Intermediate School

School will be closed until Monday
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ross crash 2.JPG
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 17:21:54-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — A vehicle crashed into Ross Intermediate School on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

The call came in at around 3 p.m. just as school was letting out for the day. Sgt. Bryan Rogers with Ross Police said the driver lost control and hit the window.

ross 3.JPG

There were no students or staff in the room, which is believed to have been a type of storage room.

As of 3:30 p.m. there were still eight first responder units on the scene, dispatchers said.

It was not known how much the damages would cost. The driver’s identification was not released.

Chad Konkle, district superintendent, said the school will be closed until Monday while the damage is cleaned up.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
Sailor continues Ohio father's legacy on the newest old ship in the Navy Man convicted of manslaughter back under arrest after skipping his sentencing Tri-State native and creator of Netflix's 'Ratched' explains why he's on strike

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.