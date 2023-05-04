Vehicle crashes into Ross Intermediate School

HAMILTON, Ohio — A vehicle crashed into Ross Intermediate School on Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

The call came in at around 3 p.m. just as school was letting out for the day. Sgt. Bryan Rogers with Ross Police said the driver lost control and hit the window.

There were no students or staff in the room, which is believed to have been a type of storage room.

As of 3:30 p.m. there were still eight first responder units on the scene, dispatchers said.

It was not known how much the damages would cost. The driver’s identification was not released.

Chad Konkle, district superintendent, said the school will be closed until Monday while the damage is cleaned up.