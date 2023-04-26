Ross Local School District students could lose key activities if levy fails a third time

HAMILTON, Ohio — Students at Ross Local Schools could lose key activities if the district's levy fails for a third time on May 2.

The levy was voted down in August 2022 and again in November 2022, both times by a wide margin.

The district is currently "experiencing a substantial financial crisis," wrote Superintendent Chad Konkle to parents in an April 13 letter.

Regardless of the levy, the district is already preparing to make around $756,500 in cuts, including to school staff positions.

The district had already cut around $1.8 million from its budget and more cuts necessitated by a third levy failure would "tear into the fabric of our district," Konkle wrote.

If the May 2 levy fails, a list of reductions Konkle said he asked the school board to approve includes more staffing and teaching positions, alongside a lengthy list of key activities and extracurricular programs.

The list of non-athletic extracurricular cuts would net the district a necessary $100,000, but is comprised of many activities traditionally sought on college applications.

If the May 2 levy fails, Ross Local Schools says students will outright lose:



Good Morning RMS, a weekly news program produced and edited by Ross Middle School students and broadcast to the student body every Friday morning.

RMS and RIS newspaper programs

RHS and RMS student government

Homecoming floats will not be built

National Junior Honor Society would have no adviser and students will not be able to apply for any associated scholarships

Power of the Pen

Science Olympiad

The 8th grade Washington, DC trip

Science Club

History Club

RHS and RMS Hope Squad

K-8 music performances

RMS chior and show choir and RIS choir

Elda and Morgan student council

In addition to that, several other activities are listed as "might be eliminated or based on participation fee."

These activities include:



Yearbook

Varsity and JV academic teams

National Honor Society

Mock Trial

After the district's levy defeat in August 2022, the individual school sport "base participation fee" was raised to $825 per sport, with no individual or family cap. If the levy falls a third time, a presentation made to the school board says that fee could increase, or teams and programs could be eliminated.

The district consistently ranks high on the annual Ohio School Report Cards, boasting a 93.6% graduation rate from the high school in 2022.

The newest levy is the district's highest ask yet at 9.44 mills per $1; this amounts to an annual cost of $330 for every $100,000 of property value for the levy, which would span five years. According to Zillow, the average home value in Hamilton, Ohio is around $250,000, which means the average homeowner living in Ross Local School District would pay closer to $825 per year or $68.75 a month for those five years.

If the district's levy does not pass the district will be in a spending deficit immediately. However, passage of the levy will only save the district from that fate until 2027 — two years before this levy would be set to expire, according to a five-year forecast of the district's budget presented to the school board on April 12.

Ross Local School District's annual operating budget is $29 million. According to the presentation made to the school board, Ross received around $11,241 per student; other school districts in the area, like Fairfield City Schools, Hamilton City School District Northwest and Southwest Local Schools and Talawanda City Schools received on average around $360 per student more than Ross.

If Ross Local School District received the average its cited peer schools received, the district would have received $920,160 more in 2022 revenue.

The presentation said Ross Local School District's student population was at 2,556 students for the 2022 fiscal year.

By contrast, in 2022, Ross spent $11,021 per student, netting the district just $220 per student. According to the presentation, the district spent more than peer schools on employee salaries, wages and benefits but less than peer schools on services, supplies and materials.

At the end of the presentation, the slideshow outlines two options for Ross Local Schools moving forward in the event the May 2 levy fails: Repeat the levy once more in November or reduce another $4 million in expenditures over the next two years.