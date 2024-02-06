Officials searching for man accused of abusing cat, resulting in its euthanization, in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification of a suspect accused of abusing a cat in Hamilton.

Video from the Indian Springs apartment complex on Hampshire Drive shows a person on Jan. 24 following a cat into a hallway, capturing the cat inside a white garbage bag and slamming the bag on the floor.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a Facebook Live that the suspect dumped the bag behind the apartments. The county's dog warden and humane officers found the cat, still alive, the following day.

Deputy Dog Warden Burkett said the cat had a fractured spine and pelvis following the abuse, requiring the cat to be euthanized.

The sheriff's office asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect but said on Monday they still have not been able to find them. Apartment residents said the person does not live in the complex, but video does show the person returning to the complex and appearing to look at the cameras that captured the abuse.

Officials are offering a $250 reward for information that leads to identification. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Deputy Dog Warden Burkett at 513-887-PAWS ext. 3.