30-year-old man killed in Hamilton motorcycle crash identified

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday in Hamilton.

The Butler County Coroner's Office said Monday that Zackary Newman died Friday night in a crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and State Route 4/South Erie Boulevard.

The Hamilton Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection for a serious injury crash at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash involved Newman's motorcycle and another vehicle, which was occupied by the driver and a passenger.

Police did not say exactly what caused the crash, but investigators are looking at several contributing factors, including speed.

Both roadways were shut down while police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Sgt. Anthony Kiep at 513-868-5811.