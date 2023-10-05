Pastor indicted in Butler County on multiple sex crimes involving minors

A Hamilton County man has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury on multiple sexual abuse charges involving minors, according to court documents.

Jario Isidro Thomas Sanchez, 38, is facing three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies, one count of abduction, a third-degree felony; four counts of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, and six counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors.

According to the indictment, the offenses span from incidents that happened between August 2010 and June 2021.

A police report from the Butler County Sheriff's Office lists at least three different female victims, all of which were young girls at the time of the alleged offenses.

According to the police report, officers were called to a home in Butler County on Dec. 18, where the victims alleged Sanchez had sexually touched them. Parents of the victims told police Sanchez was a pastor at the church they attended.

However, according to the police report, Sanchez is also related to the alleged victims and the alleged sexual offenses happened in a home.

Officials have not said whether they believe other victims could have been abused by Sanchez.

The police report lists a home address for Sanchez in Forest Park.

As of Thursday morning, Sanchez was not booked into the Butler County jail and his court docket listed him as "pending arrest."