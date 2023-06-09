Former police officer indicted after 3-year-old fatally shot himself

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is facing three charges after police claim his gun fell into the hands of a 3-year-old child who fatally shot himself.

Benjamin Bishop was indicted Friday and will face one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of endangering children and one count of reckless homicide.

According to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, the child shot himself on March 30. Crews were called to a home on Park Avenue in Hamilton at around 7 p.m. where they found the boy with a gunshot wound on the side of his head.

He was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where he died on March 31, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Bishop was formerly employed as a Centerville police officer, according to the Journal-News.

Lindsay Sheehan, assistant Butler County prosecutor, told the Journal-News Bishop's loaded gun was found unsecured on a window sill.