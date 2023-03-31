Police: Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hamilton Thursday night, police said.

Hamilton Police Lt. Jon Richardson said in a release the department responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Park Avenue at around 7 p.m. Thursday. First responders found a juvenile victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their age and condition are unknown at this time.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Hamilton police said they will provide more information when it is available.

WCPO has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.

READ MORE

Hamilton native, Vietnam veteran, former FBI agent killed while riding bike in Colorado

Why does Hamilton have a park in Kentucky?

Man accused of grabbing Hamilton girl pleads not guilty by reason of insanity