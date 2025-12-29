GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A beloved Green Township restaurant has a new scar on the outside of its building.

A small fire at Ron's Roost caused a bit of a panic on Saturday, but damage was kept to a minimum.

Kevin Schenkel, who works at the restaurant, said he called 911 after he found part of their wall was smoking.

"I've been here for a while and I've dealt with a lot that was not food-related, cooking-related, but this was a first for a fire, definitely," Schenkel said.

The way the fire started was also a first.

WATCH: Employees at the restaurant recount seeing smoke coming from walls of building:

Ashed cigarette causes small fire, minimal damage at Green Township restaurant

Co-owner Ron Larkin said it happened after someone ashed their cigarette on the wall of the restaurant.

"There are little holes, it's an outdated wall," Larkin said. "Somebody tossed a cigarette into the wall, which then plopped down into the insulation and was probably brewing for a few hours."

Larkin left just before it happened, but said he quickly turned around when he got the call.

"Was thinking some words I definitely can't say on camera," Larkin said.

Luckily, fire crews from Green Township arrived quickly and kept the damage to a minimum.

"The second I called, you could hear the sirens, they were coming quick and I mean they walked right up and started tearing up the wall, which caught me by surprise definitely," Schenkel said.

Larkin said accidents happen, and the person who ashed the cigarette isn't in trouble.

He said he's just happy no one was hurt.

The restaurant was open as normal on Sunday, and Larkin said customers shouldn't expect any changes to their hours.

"We are open like normal," Larkin said. "We got New Year's Eve coming up, get your chicken and Saratoga Chips, so thank you guys, thank you for all the wishes on Facebook and Twitter. We're all good."