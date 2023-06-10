PD: Woman dies almost 1 month after being set on fire, jumping from second-story window in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Fairfield Township woman has died almost one month after she was set on fire and jumped out of a second-story window, said Sgt. Brandon McCroskey with Fairfield Township police.

McCroskey said Brenda Scott died Friday afternoon.

On May 11, police responded to the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge where they found Scott on fire in the backyard.

Body camera footage released in May shows an officer arriving at the home and finding Scott. The video blurs out her face and only their conversation is heard.

BODY CAM: Police respond to woman set on fire, arrest suspect

"Severe burns," the officer says. "Back here on the ground — severely burned."

Investigators said Scott jumped from the second-story window while on fire. The officer asks her to stay with him, telling her that medics are on their way.

"I gotta breathe," Scott tells the officer. "My inhaler's in the house ... I can't breathe, he knocked my teeth out."

The video then shows police taking 23-year-old Robbi Davon Robinson Jr. into custody.

According to police, Scott was in a bedroom on the second story of the home when Robinson assaulted her then set her on fire. Police said he resided in the home and referred to Scott as his stepmother.

Robinson is currently book in the Butler County Jail for first-degree aggravated arson and second-degree felonious assault.

Scott was airlifted to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

Dennis Williams, a neighbor, was the one to find Scott laying in the backyard and called 911.

Williams said it was a normal day of working from home, until he heard his dog barking in an unusual way. This got him outside, where he found Scott laying on the grass and yelling for help.

"I said, 'what happened, what happened?' and she said, 'he set me on fire,'" Williams said.

He said he could immediately tell she was badly injured.

"She had just terrible, terrible burns on — I mean I'm no expert, but at least half her body — I mean terrible burns," Williams said. "She wasn't still on fire at that point, but there was a little bit of flame next to her that was dying."

At the time, he said he wasn't thinking, he was just doing what needed to be done. By Friday morning, he had had some time to process it all.

"Pretty traumatizing to see and everything that happened, but again I'm glad I was in a position to help," Williams said.

Now that Scott has died, McCroskey said the Fairfield Township Police Department will work closely with the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to see if there will be any new or additional charges against Robinson.

