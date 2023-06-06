Man convicted of murdering, mutilating teenager in 1970 up for parole

CINCINNATI — Cheryl Segal was 16 years old when she was murdered in 1970 and the man who killed and mutilated her is up for parole this summer.

Investigators found Segal's body in a wooded area in Fairfield Township, dead with a gunshot wound in her head. Investigators found the letter 'Z' carved into her chest and her nipple had been cut off.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said James Findley turned it into a coin purse.

“He did it so that he could have a patch, an emblem on his motorcycle jacket showing that he had committed that and he needed a souvenir from that,” Gmoser said.

Gmoser was working as a law clerk and helping with courtroom equipment at the time a jury convicted Findlay for Segal's murder. He watched the trial unfold.

“My memory is very vivid,” Gmoser said. “Even after 50 years, of exactly what happened to this young girl.”

Segal was out with a friend in Clifton the night she met Findley.

The girls were expecting a ride home, but Segal was tired and wanted to leave sooner, according to a loved one. They were introduced to Findley, who offered to drive them instead.

Segal’s loved one said her friend was suspicious of the offer, especially after Findley allegedly showed them a gun after they got in the car. Findlay drove to the home of Segal's friend first to drop her off. The friend urged Segal to get out of the car with her, but the 16-year-old refused.

It was the last time Segal was seen alive.

“It was so horrific,” said Gmoser.

After his conviction, Findley was initially given the death penalty, but Gmoser said a law change allowed him a new sentence. He’s currently sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Gmoser said Findley never admitted guilt and never showed remorse.

“Nobody said anything was wrong with the jury's decision to seek his execution,” Gmoser said. “It was just the general law in the United States at the time spared his life.”

If Findley is granted parole, he could be released in August, according to the state. Segal's loved ones and Gmoser are hoping that doesn't happen.