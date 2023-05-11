Fire Chief: Woman set on fire, jumps out of second story window in Fairfield Township; family member arrested

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is in the hospital after she was set on fire inside a home in Fairfield Township, investigators said.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Arroya Ridge Drive Thursday around 10:30 a.m. for the report of a woman on fire in the backyard.

When they arrived, they found one woman with severe burns and transported her by a helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, Fairfield Township Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said.

Investigators said she jumped from the second story window while on fire.

Thomas said a family member on the scene was arrested by Fairfield Township police.

Investigators did not say how this family member was involved or how they are related to the victim.

There is additional smoke damage to the inside of the house.

Thomas said the fire department is waiting on a warrant to enter the house.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

