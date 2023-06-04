Veterans Memorial now open to the public in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After nearly seven years of work and planning, the Fairfield Township Memorial is now open to the public.

Saturday afternoon, the city celebrated its opening with a dedication ceremony. WCPO 9 News Anchor Adrian Whitsett, a veteran himself, was the master of ceremonies. Organizers honored local veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

The organization is still raising money so they can put the finishing touches on things like historical benches and some monumnets. Organizers say they still need about $60,000.

"The whole concept of having a veterans memorial is something that we've been promoting, informally, of developing a culture of appreciation for military service so nothing I think says it better than having a memorial like this," said Fred Valerius, chairman of the veterans memorial committee.

If you'd like to donate, you can go to its website. The memorial is located at the Millikin-Morris Road Heroes Park.




