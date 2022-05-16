Butler County Sheriff: Missing man found in submerged car

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A missing Hamilton man was found dead inside a submerged vehicle in a pond on West Elkton Road, according to a press release from the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said they found the body of 54-year-old Curtis Kellums Sunday after a search party volunteer used sonar to detect what appeared to be an SUV at the bottom of the pond.

Kellums was reported missing early last month.

Police have not said if they expect any foul play.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when more information becomes available.

