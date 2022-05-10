Ohio DNR searches Clinton County lake for 2 missing people

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are searching a Clinton County lake for two missing people.

David Roorbach, public information officer for the Ohio DNR, said crews are searching Cowan Lake in Wilmington for two adults who were reported missing. The DNR requested dive team assistance after identifying a target of interest about 10 feet underwater.

The two people were not identified and Roorbach did not say where at Cowan Lake officers were searching. Swimming, fishing and kayaking are popular activities at the lake, according to the DNR's website.

Roorbach said the investigation is ongoing.

