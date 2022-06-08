Watch
Confirmed tornado touches down along Brown and Highland county line

A tornado could be seen on radar
Tornado radar signature near Mowrystown
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 19:29:45-04

MOWRYSTOWN, Ohio — The National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed on the ground along the county lines of Brown and Highland counties Wednesday evening.

The tornado touched down just after 7 p.m. in between the cities of Mowrystown and Sardinia.

So far there have been no reports of major damage, but a tornado debris signature was visible on radar, meaning there was some damage associated with the funnel.

WCPO has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

