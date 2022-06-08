Confirmed tornado touches down along Brown and Highland county line

MOWRYSTOWN, Ohio — The National Weather Service said a tornado was confirmed on the ground along the county lines of Brown and Highland counties Wednesday evening.

The tornado touched down just after 7 p.m. in between the cities of Mowrystown and Sardinia.

So far there have been no reports of major damage, but a tornado debris signature was visible on radar, meaning there was some damage associated with the funnel.

WCPO has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

Tornado debris signature shows up clearly north of Sardinia and SW for Mowrystown, OH for a few scans, confirming damage. #OHwx #WCPO @wcpo #CINCYWX pic.twitter.com/Rinol71kcV — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) June 8, 2022

Confirmed tornado is right along OH-32 and west of US-62! Moving to the NE this will move towards towns like Fairfax & Balfast #OHwx #WCPO #CincyWX @wcpo pic.twitter.com/QgFW11qmY8 — Brandon Spinner WCPO (@wxSpinner89) June 8, 2022