PHOTOS: Severe weather damage throughout the Tr-State

SARDINIA, Ohio — Crews spent Wednesday night cutting tree limbs and repairing power lines after severe weather traveled through the Tri-State.

There were 11 severe thunderstorm warnings in the area, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and large hail. One of the communities hardest hit was Sardinia, where a suspected tornado touched down.

"Opened the windows, we heard a whistle," Brianna Bellamy said. "It sounded like a train was coming — a loud roar. It was really scary. We hid in our bathroom, ripped the mattress off the bed, had our dogs in there trying to stay safe."

Jake Ryle/WCPO

Fire officials report no injuries, but there is a lot of property damage. Strong winds uprooted a tree on Sardinia-Mowrystown Road, crashing into a car and nearby home.

Jake Ryle/WCPO

Another tree landed on a home, but didn't get inside. The woman who lives there, Nichole Brock, said she and her child were able to get away from the windows and into a safe room with seconds to spare.

"We noticed more when the dogs started acting funny — went under the bed, tried to hide," Brock said. "That's when we moved the kids to this end of the house. Next thing we know, we heard a big crash and we have a tree in our yard."

The National Weather Service has only confirmed one tornado at this time — one that traveled near Tipp City, Ohio. NWS will survey damage in Brown County to determine if there was a tornado.

Northern Kentucky also dealt with multiple severe thunderstorms. In Erlanger, WCPO photographer Kobe Gaines captured an image of a tree that fell on a home.

Kobe Gaines/WCPO

No injuries have been reported in Northern Kentucky, though the area had thousands of power outages as of 11 p.m.

After the storm, a double rainbow appeared in the Tri-State.

Provided by Sharon Wilson Double rainbow in Ft. Wright, Ky.

READ MORE

Suspected tornado touches down along Brown and Highland county line

Outages: Thousands without power in Tri-State after severe weather