Police: 1 dead, 2 children & 2 adults injured in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — One woman is dead and four others, including 2 children, were injured in a crash in Brown County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

According to investigators, around 7:15 Sunday night, the driver of a car failed to yield at a stop sign while trying to cross US-68 near Greenbush Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

A passenger in that vehicle, 35-year-old Kayla Prather, was pronounced dead at the scene. A child passenger was airlifted to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, OSHP said. Another adult passenger was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car that failed to yield and a child in that vehicle were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said if the driver who failed to yield will face any charges.

READ MORE

'I knew we were on borrowed time': Clinton County homeowner wants safety improvements after double-fatal crash

Blanchester resident killed in five-vehicle crash on I-75

2 Hamilton residents dead in crash on I-675 in Centerville; 5 others hurt