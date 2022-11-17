2 Hamilton residents dead in crash on I-675 in Centerville; 5 others hurt

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — A crash early Sunday morning on southbound I-675 in Centerville killed two Hamilton, Ohio residents and left five other people injured.

Shortly after 3:40 am. Centerville police said officers responded a vehicle rollover crash on I-675 at Wilmington Pike. On arrival, they said they discovered multiple passengers thrown from the vehicle.

Dario Ramirez Castellanos, a 29-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene. Keyla Villarello Ramirez, a 17-year-old female, died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Five other occupants of the vehicle were treated and released the morning of the crash, police said.

Centerville police said there are no indications of drugs or alcohol being involved in this accident, but that icy road conditions contributed to the crash. Police also said a lack of seat belt usage led to some of the injuries involved.

The crash remains under investigation.