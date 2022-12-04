Watch Now
Blanchester resident killed in five-vehicle crash on I 75

Posted at 8:57 AM, Dec 04, 2022
A Blanchester, Ohio resident suffered fatal injuries from a multi-vehicle crash this past Friday afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol report.

The victim has been identified as Robyn Birzer, 20, who was the driver of one of the five vehicles involved.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer and struck multiple vehicles at I-75 northbound at I-70 after driving off the ramp.

The north and southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for several hours as police cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

