Brown County homeowners deal with damage from EF0 tornado: 'We're just fortunate to be walking around today'

SARDINIA, Ohio — A tornado rattled homes and left damage "devastating" to homeowners in Sardinia Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather and confirmed it came from an EF0 tornado.

"It just made me kind of think of future events and what to do if it happens again," homeowner Erin Harrington said.

"It's quite devastating," said Seth Cooper, whose home was damaged. "There's no question about it."

The storm hit at around 7 p.m. Survivors saw debris piles in yards. Trees uprooted and toppled by 75 mph winds fell on homes, cars, decks and sheds. Power poles snapped as well, though less than 100 people lost power, according to Brown County Emergency Management Director Barb Davis.

Authorities reported no injuries and no damage to public property. However, clean-up could prove costly for some homeowners.

"The good thing is I'm a farm boy and I got chainsaws and tractors and stuff," Cooper said. "(I'll) start with the trees then move on to the gutters, the awnings, the roof (and) just dig myself out of here some way."

Though downed pine and oak trees cover his backyard, Cooper said he feels lucky. The former tobacco farmer heard severe storms forecast for Wednesday night, so he went into his basement. There he saw the storm approach.

"It just took (my trees) and set them down in my yard real gently," he said with a laugh.

Down the street, Erin Harrington's two-year-old, Delilah, was the only siren she heard as they ate dinner.

"The baby's the one who noticed it firsts," Harrington said. "She stopped eating. She loves food and when she's not eating, something's wrong."

Around the corner, Harrington's mom watched a tree bounce off her roof and then clobber a backyard deck and shed.

"My oldest was like mom look outside," Harrington said. "It was just black and it was pouring."

Crews worked into Thursday evening to restore power to all who lost service.

"We're just fortunate to be walking around today," said Cooper. "I'll tell you that much."

