Breeze Airways: Low-cost carrier announces 2 new nonstop routes from CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Frequent flyers listen up because two more nonstop flights are coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Breeze Airways announced two more new nonstop routes from CVG prior to the airline's planned Tri-State debut early next year.

You can fly to Providence, Rhode Island and Orange County, California for as low as $59 and $109 one-way, the airline said in a press release.

CVG announced the airline's debut back in October with non-stop flights to Charleston, South Carolina and San Francisco, California.

According to the airline, the cheapest ticket costs only include one personal item and do not include carry-on bags or checked bags. Prices double when you add a carry-on and a checked bag.

Breeze will be the only commercial airline that offers nonstop service to San Francisco from CVG and is a drastically cheaper option with its nonstop service to Charleston than the competing American Airlines.

The airline was recently named the 2nd best Domestic Airline by Travel & Leisure readers. It was founded by the same man who started Jet Blue airlines twenty years ago.

Breeze also serves more than two dozen other locations that you can connect flights to get to, primarily in the southwest and eastern part of the U.S.

Breeze Breeze Airways destinations



The new service is expected to begin February 8, 2023.

