'Amazing for the program' | St. Xavier bowling team captures first state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — St. Xavier bowling coach Matt Hott will cherish every memory of the state tournament Friday in Columbus.

The St. Xavier bowling team earned the Division I boys bowling state championship at HP Lanes in Columbus. It is the program’s first Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) bowling state championship.

“This is amazing for the program and everyone who has ever bowled for us,” Hott said. “This is just the culmination of everything we’ve done since we started as a program in 2001.”

St. X defeated Elder in the finals to earn the state championship. The Bombers won three consecutive games in the series to capture the title.

“The kids have built their own culture in the program and to see it finally rewarded is more than we can be put into words,” Hott said. “This is our first title in program history. We’ve been to state five times previously as a team and three times with individuals and had never finished better than seventh.”

Junior Jack Kaiser earned individual state runner-up honors. Hott said Kaiser put in so much work in the offseason.

Senior Joe Geers was the team’s anchor last year and his leadership is instrumental. Senior Brogan James has been a mentor to the sophomores this season, according to Hott.

Hott said he won’t forget how sophomore Luke Stigall stepped up as the anchor. His confidence said it all to help the Bombers.

Stigall tied with Elder senior Jayden Brown for fifth in the individual results.

“I won’t forget my kids (Mike, Andy, Evelynn) and wife (Kim) running up to hug me afterward,” Hott said. “I won’t forget the hugs with the kids and their families. To see the kids finally get rewarded for all of the hard work they have put in. The 6:30 a.m. lifts and the long practices. It’s truly amazing.”

Hott also credited Doug Littelmann, Dave Eby and Shane Squires for their work and dedication to the program.

Hott said he hasn't forgotten when former St. X coach Alan Runkel took over the program Hott's senior year in 2004 and the Bombers earned a state berth.

"He said enjoy it; we don’t know when we would be back," Hott said. "To win it today after taking over for Alan in 2016 it’s just as much his as it is anyone else’s. He built the foundation we soared from."

The entire St. X community is elated at the state title.

“We are just excited for Coach Hott, his staff and the team,” St. Xavier athletic director Tim Banker said.

“The team believed and got hot at the right time. St. X is very proud of our Bowling Bombers.”

