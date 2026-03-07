Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead in Madisonville shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
CINCINNATI — One person was killed in a shooting Friday night in Madisonville, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 11:21 p.m., CPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Madison Road for reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated life-saving measures before transporting the victim to UC Medical Center. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital.

The victim was identified as Dwayne Kelly, 38.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.

