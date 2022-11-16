CVG partners with British Airways, gets a nonstop flight to London

CINCINNATI — Next summer you can hop on a nonstop flight from CVG to London Heathrow.

Airport officials announced the partnership with British Airways on Wednesday morning.

The first flight is June 5, 2023. According to CVG, it's the only direct flight between the United Kingdom and all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

“This is the first time we’ve flown this route, and we can’t wait to connect two cities which both have so much to offer," said Director of Networks and Alliances at British Airways Neil Chernoff. "Not only will this open up these destinations to customers on each side of the Atlantic, but it will also improve connectivity between the Cincinnati region, Europe and beyond, with opportunities to connect to our wider network via London.”

According to CVG, the economic impact of this new route is exponential for development between the Tri-State and the UK.

"Travelers can fly direct to London or access many of the 46 countries and 113 destinations that British Airways flies to outside of the Americas," said Candace McGraw, CVG's chief executive officer.

Tickets start at around $665 for economy class. In the summer of 2023, the flight will run between the two countries on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In the winter, the flight will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

This British Airways flight will be CVG's second non-stop flight to Europe.

Delta's nonstop flight to Paris returned after a 2-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Delta to resume nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Paris in August