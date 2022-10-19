Breeze Airways: New airline coming to CVG with new nonstop service to San Francisco and Charleston

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced on Wednesday a new airline with nonstop service to two U.S. destinations.

Breeze Airways will be coming to CVG with nonstop flights to San Francisco and Charleston.

The new service begins February 8, 2023.

Ticket costs to Charleston are as low as $39 per person, one way ($78 round-trip before taxes/fees). Flights take off from CVG on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:25 p.m. and return on the same days at 9:10 a.m.

Ticket costs to San Francisco were as low as $99 per person, one-way ($198 round-trip before taxes/fees). Flights take off from CVG on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:50 a.m. and return to CVG at 7:50 p.m. the same day.

Those cheapest ticket costs only include one personal item and do not include carry-on bags or checked bags. Prices double when you add a carry-on and a checked bag.

Breeze will be the only commercial airline that offers nonstop service to San Francisco from CVG and is a drastically cheaper option with its nonstop service to Charleston than the competing American Airlines.

The airline was recently named the 2nd best Domestic Airline by Travel & Leisure readers. It was founded by the same man who started Jet Blue airlines twenty years ago.

The company's fleet consists of several Airbus 220-300 planes and two types of smaller Embraer-style planes.

Breeze also serves more than two dozen other locations that you can connect flights to get to, primarily in the southwest and eastern part of the U.S.