Graeter's and Braxton Brewery opening Union locations with new development

UNION, Ky. — Boone County's city of Union is getting a face-lift and part of that will include a development featuring new Graeter's and Braxton Brewery locations, per a State of the Union by Mayor Larry Solomon.

The development is part of multiple projects going on in the city and will see 5.6 acres of land used to house the ice cream shop and brewery, as well as another food retailer that has yet to be named.

Per the mayor's release, Richard Graeter purchased the land — which is near Kroger and Wings and Rings in Union — and is selling half of it to Braxton. Both businesses will team up to create an outdoor area between the respective businesses so customers can both enjoy their ice cream and beer in the sunshine.

Solomon owed the addition of Graeter's to Union to a friendship with Richard Graeter.

"They were deciding between Union and Indianapolis," Solomon said. "All I can say is that it is nice that Richard Graeter is my Masonic Lodge Brother and good friend."

In the instance of Braxton, Solomon said he's also good friends with the owners of the brewery, and they are friends with Graeter as well.

"It was a no-brainer," Solomon said.

Braxton Brewery and Graeter's have teamed up for multiple seasonal beer concoctions, including a key lime pie-flavored ale and a black raspberry chip milk stout.

Braxton Brewing Co.

The Rouse family's start for Braxton Brewery also began in their Union home and has grown into what it is now — which will be four different locations once the Union one opens.

Currently, the Graeter's-Braxton hybrid is slated to be completed sometime between 2023 and 2024. Other than the opportunity for both businesses, the outdoor center will serve as a spot for events for both retailers.

