Union announces plans for new city building, town center

UNION, Ky. — Union Mayor Larry Solomon announced in a written State of the Union address Tuesday that the city purchased 22 acres for a new city building, park, retail and residential space.

The Grammas family sold the site, which sits along U.S. 42, for $4 million; the family is also developing their own $50 million condo and apartment complex between Bristow Road and Brilliance Avenue.

The current city building is located at 1843 Bristow Drive. The site of the future city building is along U.S. 42 and Old Union Road.

The Union City Commission will be discussing plans and looking at a concept design for consideration at the upcoming caucus meeting on Monday, June 20, according to Communications Director Amy Safran.

Solomon said buying the land now was the best option for the city in order to save money and to avoid another developer snatching up the property before the city could.

On Monday, June 6, the Union City Commission approved an ordinance to secure the property. The city secured funding from the Kentucky League of Cities and passed Business Licensing legislation that includes a 2% payroll taxation.

“The payroll tax is only paid by those who work within the city,” Solomon said. “Primarily, by non-Union residents who come into the city to work. Those who live in Union and do not work here, do not pay any of this taxation.”

Solomon said this move makes good on a promise that he made when he was first elected.

“Almost eight years ago, this administration was elected to build a new Town Center, we are now fulfilling that promise,” Solomon wrote.

He said the 22 acres will feature a new city building in addition to “a large open park area just off of (U.S. Route) 42, retail for smaller businesses that would have a harder time competing at other new Union projects, housing behind the retail locations, and walking trails around the new Town Center development.”

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click here for more.