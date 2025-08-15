'Let's hope my child appears' | Newport kindergartner taken to wrong bus stop twice on first day of school

NEWPORT, KY — A Newport kindergartner's first day of school turned into a stressful experience after he was directed to the wrong bus stop twice in one day, leaving his parents frustrated with what they describe as a lack of communication from the school district.

"I mean, they knew that the times were changing for school, and they did nothing to prepare themselves for it," said Aydin Myers' mother, Nikita Myers.

Aydin, 5, was supposed to be at his designated bus stop at 6:50 a.m. Thursday. However, his parents said the stop district officials instructed them to go to was actually three blocks away from the correct stop.

"Elm Street is the next street down, but he actually got on over here because that's what they told us to do," Aydin's father, Chris Myers said.

Newport kindergartner dropped off at the wrong bus stop twice on the first day of school:

Newport kindergartner sent to wrong bus stop twice on first day of school

The family had to quickly redirect and walk back to the correct stop to ensure Aydin made it to school on time after a bus driver informed them that their son wasn't on his list.

Nikkita Myers said they completed the necessary forms, but never received notification about bus stop changes from the district.

"People got calls on Friday, and we were not one of those people," said Myers. "But they also have our email and address, so I'm not understanding the lack of communication."

Chris Myers showed us multiple attempts to reach district officials about the transportation confusion.

"Eight emails all to superintendent and transportation, and I haven't gotten a response, and that was over a week and a half ago," he said.

I took these concerns to Newport Superintendent Matt Atkins, who says the district is committed to providing transportation to as many families as they can and assisting families who called about busing issues.

"So this is the process that we've used in previous years, and making the individualized phone calls has been pretty successful for us. So that's a process that we've continued ... each year we can continue to reflect about what's working, what's not working and revise what is needed," said Atkins.

When we checked in with the family this afternoon, we learned Aydin was dropped off at the wrong location.

"Let's hope my child appears," Nikkita Myers said as we waited with her for Aydin.

Fortunately, the 5-year-old made it home safely.

If you are a Newport parent unsure of your student's bus stop, Atkins advises calling Dusty Galloway, Transportation Supervisor, or the District's main office at 859-292-3001.