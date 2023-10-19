Shelving the books, hitting the roads: Boone County principals pull double duty as school bus drivers

UNION, Ky. — Matt Shafer is still keeping his day job as the head of Larry A. Ryle High School but until further notice, you'll also see him behind the wheel.

"I enjoy it," the principal said.

For the past four weeks, Shafer has been driving Bus No. 54, taking students to and from the high school each day. He said decided to volunteer every morning and afternoon to help reduce the strain while the district makes more hires.

"I kept saying, 'Guys, I'm finishing up to drive a bus. I'm finishing up to drive a bus.' And they — I don't think they believed me until they did. And it took probably about a week for all of the students to realize that I was also the principal," he said. "It was eye-opening for most of our students."

Like many districts across the Tri-State, Boone County Schools is still struggling to overcome a bus driver shortage.

Director of Transportation Nick Greer said BCS currently has 239 drivers and 50 aides. The district needs at least 24 drivers to get rid of double/triple runs that are everyday doubles, but those don't include daily absences that also need to be filled.

Sixty drivers are needed to get back to the full staff they had pre-pandemic. That includes sub/itinerant drivers, route drivers and combined bus routes due to the shortage.

"Our kids need to get to school on time," Shafer said.

Shafer's assistant principal Cody Ryan also just got his commercial driver's license, and has been driving his own route. Though he got his certification quickly, his process took a little longer because Shafer already had bus driving experience.

"I originally started driving a school bus in my previous district. I used to teach in southeastern Kentucky and drove our football team and basketball team. So I originally got my CDL probably over 10 years ago. Drove there when I was in Pendleton County," he said. "But then here in Boone County with the bus driver shortage, I approached our deputy superintendent and our assistant superintendent and just said, 'Can I do this?'"

Shafer said there are five double-run routes at Ryle High School. That means five buses pick students up from school and drop them off before making that trip again.

"You know, we had students that would show up late to school every single day and it was because of their double-bus run and, you know, they were missing half of first period," he said.

Before he and Ryan stepped up, upwards of 300 students waited roughly 45 minutes after school for their bus to take them home, he said.

The district said things are looking up, however.

At least five other principals in the district are training to get their CDLs and at a recent meeting, school board members said they're processing 18 driver applications.

Until then, Shafer said he's committed to doing his part to keep the wheels going round and round.

"For me personally, you know, as long as the need is there," he said. "But I will say, you know, kudos to our students. The majority of our students that get on our bus or, you know, see me in the hallway, they'll say things like, 'Hey, I appreciate you.'"

If you or someone you know would be interested in joining the Boone County Schools transportation team, you can find information here.