BURLINGTON, Ky. — A 27-year-old man turned himself in Wednesday after the Boone County Sheriff's Office said he had sex with a 15-year-old in 2019.

The sheriff's office said a teen told detectives on June 20 she was raped by her tennis instructor, Court C. Clark, three years prior. According to officials, the teen received flirtatious text messages from Clark, then 24, while on spring break in 2019. The two began dating shortly after and had sexual intercourse.

Officials said Clark, a Cold Spring resident, made admissions in a recorded statement supporting the rape allegation. He turned himself in after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Clark is charged with third-degree rape and is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

