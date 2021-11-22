Rape victim's signals to Blue Ash hotel clerk lead to rescue

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash police officers arrested a man and charged him with assault, kidnapping and rape after his alleged victim was able to signal the desk clerk at a hotel that she needed help.

According to a press release and an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court, police were dispatched to the Quality Inn on Pfeiffer Road after the desk attendant called 911, reached Blue Ash dispatch and requested a welfare check.

The clerk said she noticed a male and female together at the hotel. The attendant said the female looked unwell. The attendant asked the female discretely if she was alright. According to the release, "the female used body language to indicate that something was wrong."

"She was kind of shaking a little bit and seemed very nervous," The desk attendant told Blue Ash dispatch according to a 911 audio recording from the Blue Ash Police Department. "I was short enough he couldn't see me and I mouthed, 'Do you need help,' and she nodded and blinked her eyes. When they were walking away from the desk he was a little bit in front of her and she turned and shook her head yes. I just want to make sure she's OK."

The release said officers arrived at her hotel room and questioned Onjre Damon George, who answered the door. During questioning George allegedly attempted to flee police by trying to jump through the room's sixth-story window, but "bounced off the reinforced glass and was taken into custody."

"We want to assure the public that this was not a random kidnapping," Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel said in the release. "The victim and the suspect were known to each other."

George was charged with assault, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape.

