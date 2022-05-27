Campbell County Detention Center deputy jailer charged with raping 2 inmates

NEWPORT, KY — A Campbell County Detention Center deputy jailer is facing two charges of rape after officials allege he raped two inmates during shifts at the jail.

Antonio Myrick, 29, was arrested Tuesday and Campbell County jailer James Daley said Myrick's employment with the detention center has been terminated. After Myrick's arrest, Daley said he was kept in isolation separate from other inmates.

Court documents say the two rapes occurred on May 22 at 601 Central Avenue, the address for the Campbell County Detention Center in Newport.

According to court documents, Myrick, while working as a deputy jailer, "entered direct supervision unit 5 and engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate that was in his care and custody" on May 22 at around 6:17 p.m.

The inmate, in this case, told police that sexual intercourse did occur, and she confirmed to police that she and Myrick had exchanged text messages, according to court documents.

After searching Myrick's phone, officials discovered more text messages to other phone numbers belonging to inmates, documents say. Names and numbers were redacted from the court documents, but they state that up to 8 inmate accounts either sent or received messages from Myrick's number.

"The messages exchanged between this phone number and some of the inmates listed elude to or directly discuss sexual acts that they would like to perform with one another," court documents read.

The documents say that while officials were investigating the alleged rape that happened at 6:17 p.m., another inmate came forward.

In that case, court documents say Myrick "entered isolation cell 307 and engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate that was in his care and custody" on May 22 at around 3:13 p.m.

Officials also conducted a search warrant on Myrick's vehicle, but documents note that nothing was found.

Myrick was held on a $100,000 bond, of which he had to pay $25,000 in cash, or $50,000 of property. By Friday, Myrick had posted bail.

Daley said Myrick had no disciplinary record leading up to the rape charges.

Myrick's lawyer, Daniel Schubert with Mabjish Law, said he plans to "zealously defend" his client.

"The charges against Mr. Myrick are only allegations at this point," Schubert wrote in a statement. "Mr. Myrick is presumed innocent and has a constitutional right to a fair trial and to present his defense. The prosecution has the burden to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and unless they do, he remains innocent. We will zealously defend Mr. Myrick, protect his constitutional rights, and preserve his innocence."