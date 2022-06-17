Former Trenton police officer found guilty of child rape

TRENTON, Ohio — A former police officer is facing life in prison after being found guilty of child rape Thursday night in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

After four days of testimony, a jury deliberated about five hours before find Danny L. Greene guilty of nine child sex charges.

Greene was indicted in February 2021 on two counts of rape, one involving a victim younger than 13 and the other involved a victim younger than 10, and seven counts of gross sexual imposition for the assault of three victims.

The case was continued three times by the defense before Greene’s trial began Monday in Judge Greg Howard’s courtroom.

The child rape charges carry a mandatory life sentence, according to Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan. The sentence for the rape of a child under the age of 10 is life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years and for a child under 13 years of age, life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10. Greene, who had been free on $50,000 bond awaiting trial, was taken into custody.

The victims testified during the trial and Greene took the stand, testifying in his own defense.

Some of the crimes happened while Greene was employed as a police officer, according to the indictment.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008 and he retired as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

The crimes occurred between Aug. 10, 2004, and Aug. 28, 2019. The victims are known to Greene.