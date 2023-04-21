Mixologist Molly Wellmann launches new 'Cincinnati' gin infused with botanicals from Krohn Conservatory

CINCINNATI — Though the beloved Cincinnati mixologist no longer owns Over-the-Rhine's Japp's, Molly Wellmann is still leaving her mark on Cincinnati's bar scene.

Wellmann recently partnered with Northern Row Brewery and Distillery's Five Stories Spirits and the Krohn Conservatory to create a botanical-infused gin. Titled "Cincinnati Gin," the gin features notes of seven specially selected, hand-picked edible botanicals by Wellmann from the Krohn Conservatory.

Wellmann called the limited-edition gin a "gin made for the people of Cincinnati." She said via social media that the spirit is light ginger, that is mandarin-forward with a bit of a floral finish.

"I've had an idea to bring to Cincinnati a gin using botanicals from Krohn Conservatory for years," Wellmann wrote on Instagram.

Wellmann also said she knew Five Stories was the perfect distillery to work with when she realized they were just as passionate about Cincinnati as she was.

Northern Row, which is located on West McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine, is throwing a release party Friday, April 28 to celebrate the gin, and guests will be able to purchase a bottle of the hand-crafted gin for $29.99.

Other than Northern Row, the gin will be available at multiple stores, including both Tri-State Jungle Jim's locations, Arrow Wine & Spirits in Mason and both the Hyde Park and Dent Kroger locations. A variety of bars around Cincinnati will also be serving the gin.

Wellmann's gin comes just nine months have since the award-winning mixologist sold Japp's. When Wellmann sold the popular cocktail bar, she said she was ready for a new chapter in life.

"For the last 12 years, I have been proud to own many amazing bars in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky," Wellmann said in a previous statement. "I’m ready to pursue opportunities I truly love — sharing the history of cocktails, executing private classes and events, writing books, and whatever else comes my way in our community!"

Other than the release of Cincinnati Gin, Wellmann has also been hosting Fire and Ice themed dinners at Moerlein Lager House, which featured ice bars, fire performers and more.

READ MORE:

Cincinnati chef, 2 restaurants recognized as 2023 James Beard Award finalists

Chef with Michelin experience to turn pasta pop-up into brick-and-mortar restaurant in Over-The-Rhine

Izakaya-inspired sushi, cocktail spot Baru is inviting guests to 'stay, drink and unwind'