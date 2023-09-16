'I'm suing everybody': Video shows moment officers arrest Adam 'Pacman' Jones at CVG Airport

Newly released video shows the moment police arrested former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport early Monday morning.

Jones was booked into the Boone County Jail for alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening after he was removed from a United flight. Video shows the pilot and flight attendants telling police at around 6 a.m. that Jones was "being very belligerent," claiming they smelled alcohol on his breath.

A flight attendant said the incident began because the charging port at Jones' seat did not work — something Jones said when he spoke about the situation on social media.

The flight attendant told police he told Jones that would address the situation after his safety demonstration and when the plane was in the air, but Jones unbuckled his seat belt while the plane was taxiing and yelled at him to fix the port. He claimed Jones smelled of alcohol and refused to comply with instructions multiple times.

"We just didn't know how belligerent he was gonna get, so that's why we wanted somebody here when we removed him," the pilot told officers as they prepared to clear out the plane.

Some passengers deboarding the plane before Jones could be heard complaining about the delay.

"Over what? What's it over?" one passenger said. "I've been here all night."

"This is bulls—t," another passenger said.

As Jones gets off the plane, an officer tells him to move to a different location. Immediately, Jones tells him he's done nothing wrong. When officers tell him he's being detained, Jones responds, "I'm not being detained s—t because I ain't did s—t."

One officer asks Jones how much he's had to drink.

"Bruh I ain't had s—t to drink. I've had one drink ... it's 6 a.m., the f—k are you talking about?" Jones says.

Jones then tells police he told the flight attendant the plug wasn't working at his seat, to which he said the flight attendant told him, "Shut up."

"I've got witnesses," Jones says. "I've got 20 witnesses that were sitting there right beside me."

When an officer tells him he has to move out of the way, Jones tells the officer he needs to "learn how to talk to a mother f—ker."

"I don't mind going to jail, I'll let you know that," Jones tells the officer. "But you gotta learn how to motherf—king talk to somebody because you ain't my daddy."

Officers place Jones under arrest as he continues trying to tell officers what he said happened.

"It's 5:30 a.m. Y'all think I'm drunk? Y'all sound stupid," Jones says.

As officers walk him outside to police cruisers, Jones says "everybody's getting sued."

"When we do this blow test, I'm suing everybody," Jones says.

Officers place Jones in the cruiser and tell him he's being booked for disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.

"I'm not drunk," Jones says.

Jones asks for a Breathalyzer test and officers tell him no. As he's being buckled into his seat, he tells the individual officers that he'll be suing them and gets angry at one officer touching him, calling him a "b—ch."

"You're gonna lose your job tomorrow," Jones tells one officer, asking him for his name.

Jones asks the officer what he did to be arrested, and the officer tells him he'll be charged with disorderly conduct for forcing the plane to return to its gate.

"I didn't — they did that," Jones says. "I asked one question."

Jones was charged with terroristic threatening after police said he threatened an officer, telling him, “I’m going get you and that's not a threat, it’s a promise.”

Tim Schneider, an attorney representing Jones, said the former NFL player was "shocked, embarrassed and aggravated" after the arrest.

“I think after having made a pretty reasonable complaint, he was asked to leave the airplane,” Schneider said. “He was surprised and disappointed.”

Jones spoke to WCPO over text, saying he was hurt and is still hurt by the situation, "but I can't change people. God got my story."