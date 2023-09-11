Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrest: Former Bengals CB says he was arrested after asking to change seats on flight

HEBRON, Ky. — Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is speaking out following his arrest early Monday morning at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Around 6 a.m., airport police were called to assist flight crew with an "unruly passenger," said Mindy Kreshner, a spokesperson for CVG.

Jones was booked for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, according to Captain Kevin Klute with the Boone County Jail.

After posting bond and getting released from jail, Jones posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) to give his side of the story.

Warning: The following video contains profanity.

This shit sad !!! And it’s still going on , I’m sick and tired of this bullshit !!! pic.twitter.com/U8axGe3nga — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) September 11, 2023

Jones said he bought two seats on the flight, the one he was sitting in and the one directly next to him.

He said the argument started over a faulty charger port.

"I was like 'hey excuse me sir, can you move me to another f****** seat because I bought both of these seats and the plug don't work,'" Jones said.

According to Jones, that's when the flight attendant told him that if he wanted to change seats, the plane would have to go back to the gate.

"Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate, because my plug didn't work, I get arrested," Jones said. "Man this s*** gotta be a movie."

A WCPO viewer said his fiance was at the gate next to Jones when he was arrested. Jones was on a United Airlines flight heading to Newark, New Jersey at the time of his arrest.

Less than two hours prior to his arrest, Jones posted a video to X walking at CVG, in which he complained about the team's recent loss to Cleveland.

Warning: The following video contains profanity.

We okay , coach come on !!!! pic.twitter.com/TD3dh6dWFa — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) September 11, 2023

The former cornerback and kick returner wore the orange and black for eight seasons from 2010 to 2017. He started in 68 games and totaled 12 interceptions, 64 pass break ups and 352 tackles.

He was named All-Pro in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

Other than his time with the Bengals, Jones also played with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

Jones has had a checkered past in Cincinnati, including multiple arrests and suspensions from the Bengals. Recently, Jones became the adopted father of Chris Henry, Jr., the son of his former college teammate, the late Chris Henry.