Attorney: Adam 'Pacman' Jones is 'shocked, embarrassed and aggravated' after arrest at CVG Airport

HEBRON, Ky. — Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was “shocked, embarrassed and aggravated” after his arrest at CVG Airport Monday morning, according to his attorney.

“What I've seen and what I've found so far, investigation-wise, regarding activity on the plane, certainly seems pretty innocuous,” said Tim Schneider, who is representing Jones. “Not something that would deserve any type of criminal charges”

The former Bengals cornerback is accused of disrupting flight operations after complaining his USB charging port did not work at his seat. Court documents allege he ignored crew instructions to settle down before takeoff and note that flight attendants smelled alcohol on him.

Jones was booked for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, according to Captain Kevin Klute with the Boone County Jail.

Schneider said Jones was flying to Newark for Monday Night Football and had bought two seats. He believes Jones was treated unfairly on the plane, but noted he had not yet seen all the evidence from the incident, including any available body camera footage.

“I think after having made a pretty reasonable complaint, He was asked to leave the airplane,” Schneider said. “He was surprised and disappointed.”

Jones has rejected claims he was intoxicated.

“Don't call me asking, ‘Was I drunk at 6 a.m.?’” Jones said in a video posted online. “I had to be up all night to be drunk at 6 a.m.”

Schneider said he’s seen no video evidence that points to Jones being intoxicated. He said Jones indicated to officers that he was willing to take a breathalyzer test, but was not provided one.

WCPO reached out to airport officials to verify the claim but did not receive an immediate response.

Jones was charged with terroristic threatening after allegedly threatening an officer, according to court documents. The documents state that Jones told an officer, “I’m going get you and that not a threat, it’s a promise.”

WCPO asked Schneider about the claims, but he did not want to comment before reviewing all available evidence.

Schneider said getting evidence could take a few weeks and the case could go to trial by the end of the year. He believes it’s likely the case will be tried.

A passenger on board told WCPO that some of the passengers attempted to plead with police that Jones did nothing wrong.

“I do feel like Adam’s case is so public,” Schneider said. “I think it's important that that some of his story is being told.”

WCPO contacted the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office for comment but did not receive a response.

Jones spoke to WCPO over text, saying he was hurt and is still hurt by the situation, "but I can't change people. God got my story."