Winning $1 million Powerball ticket bought at Kroger in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Hebron, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Lottery said on Monday the ticket was for the Saturday, Jan. 27 Powerball drawing.

Its owner bought the ticket from the Kroger on North Bend Road in Hebron, according to the Kentucky Lottery. The winning ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers: 7, 38, 65, 66, 68.

It did not, however, match the Powerball number — 21 — to clinch the jackpot, which is currently estimated at $174 million.

The lottery did not say for certain whether the winner of the ticket had come forward, but Kentucky Lottery urged all Powerball winners to sign the back of the ticket, keep it in a secure location and claim the prize within 180 days of the drawing date.

The next drawing for the yet-unclaimed $174 million jackpot will be Monday at 11 p.m.

This is the second $1 million second-place-winning ticket purchase in the Northern Kentucky area in the last six months.

in August, Kentucky Lottery announced that a man who wished to remain anonymous bought a ticket online through the lottery's website and managed to match the five white balls.

He headed to lottery headquarters to cash in his winning ticket and claimed a total of $715,000 after taxes.

In January, the Kentucky Lottery announced that a winning $1 million ticket was purchased in July 2024, but as of January the winnings had gone unclaimed. That ticket was purchased further out of the Tri-State region, however, in Henry County at a Pilot Travel Center.

That ticket expired on Jan. 15.