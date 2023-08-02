NKY man wins Kentucky Powerball second place prize of $1 million

A Northern Kentucky man was just one number short of scoring Saturday night's $60 million Powerball jackpot, but he still walked away with the $1 million second prize.

The man wished to remain anonymous, but his ticket matched the lottery's five white ball numbers, falling short of hitting the Powerball.

He bought the ticket online through the Kentucky Lottery's website.

"I still can't believe it," said the man. "I've never had much luck in the games so I'm very surprised."

He headed to lottery headquarters Tuesday to cash in his winning ticket and claimed a total of $715,000 after taxes.

He told lottery officials he plans to use the winnings to help his family and save for retirement.

Kentucky's Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed and will be an estimated $95 million for Wednesday night's draw.