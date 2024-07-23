Travelers still feeling aftermath of IT outage that grounded thousands of flights

CINCINNATI — Five days since a global IT outage left thousands of flights grounded, local travelers are still trying to recover.

Dozens of luggage bags were seen lined up in the baggage claim section of CVG Airport. Airport workers had the belongings ordered by the final two digits of the customers baggage number provided when the items are checked.

Many passengers said they are still waiting to get their bags back.

"I’m not sure by bag is even here,” said one flyer.

“I don’t even know where my bag is,” another said.

Kentucky resident Lynn Tran spoke with us about her recent trip to Hawaii and California, and the difficulty to return home.

"So in Salt Lake our flight got canceled to Cincinnati. And, Delta could not get us out of Salt Lake City," Tran said.

She told WCPO 9 that her family rented a car in Utah and eventually drove to Denver. There, she was able to fly back to CVG.

Following the cancellations, Gerald Katz, a co-owner of First Discount Travel in Blue Ash, said airlines are required to help those affected.

“Delta’s obligation is to put you on the next available flight that they offer,” Katz said.

However, that may be difficult due to the summer travel season, and most flights are near capacity.

While the outage was unpredictable, Katz said the best way for travelers to prepare for something similar is to have proper travel insurance ahead of a trip, especially if it is an expensive vacation.

WCPO 9 received a statement Tuesday from Delta.

“Delta is in receipt of the Department’s notice of investigation and is fully cooperating. We remain entirely focused on restoring our operation after cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike’s faulty Windows update rendered IT systems across the globe inoperable. Across our operation, Delta teams are working tirelessly to care for and make it right for customers impacted by delays and cancellations as we work to restore the reliable, on-time service they have come to expect from Delta.”

Delta also provided links for affected customers to request a waiver, if they wished to re-book at a later date. For those trying to get reimbursed or change travel plans, they can click here for more information.