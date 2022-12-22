Thousands of flights canceled on the busiest travel day of the year: Here's how you can get a refund

HEBRON, Ky. — Winter weather is impacting flights across the country. More than 1,200 flights were canceled across the U.S. as of Thursday morning according to flightaware.com.

CVG is expecting pre-pandemic travel volumes this holiday season. Thursday is expected to be the busiest day for departures and the massive storm sweeping across much of the nation is making holiday travel extremely complicated.

“You can sometimes see where your plane is coming from,” said CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner. “So, if you're departing from CVG, you might see your plane is coming from New York. If they're being hit by some winter weather, you can kind of just have that awareness of what might be taking place across the country as airline networks can kind of be impacted.”

Kershner recommends downloading your airline’s mobile app to get real-time notifications about flight delays and cancellations.

You may also be able to connect with your airline directly by using a “chat” customer support feature on the app.

A customer is entitled to a refund if a flight is canceled and the customer chooses not to travel. There are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with compensation when flights are delayed.

