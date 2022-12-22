Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NEW: Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning

Dangerous weather about to unfold across the Ohio Valley
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Winter Storm Warning
Posted at 3:41 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 05:06:10-05

This winter storm is going to be big and make a large impact later tonight. It's the combination of the following that could lead to dangerous conditions for many of us:

  • Heavy, rapidly accumulating snowfall
  • High winds gusts, wind damage
  • Low visibility/white out conditions
  • Dangerous wind chills down to -35 degrees Friday

TIMELINE

  • Now to Noon - Isolated showers, overcast
  • Noon to 6 p.m. - Isolated rain, cloudy, warming to 44
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Rain aggressively changes to heavy snowfall. Visibility drops fast, snow covers roads quickly
  • 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Near white-out conditions, snow covered roads, hazardous travel. Travel NOT advised
  • 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. - Snow ends, winds continue to be producing blowing and drifting snow, difficult travel, dangerous wind chills
  • 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Difficult travel continues, wind chills drop to -35. Travel still not advised
Thursday 9 PM
Thursday 9 PM
Thursday 11 PM
Thursday 11 PM

WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

We have new warnings in effect this morning ahead of the storm. The NWS has issued a wind chill warning from 1 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills will drop to -35 at times.

A winter storm warning has also been issued across much of the Tri-State from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The combination of heavy snow and high winds could lead to very low visibility, if not white out conditions. Travel will become incredibly difficult Thursday night.

Wind Chill Warning
Wind Chill Warning
Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning

SNOWFALL EXPECTED

The snow that we see from this system is going to come down hard and fast tonight. Snowfall rates should be between 1 to 2 inches per hour. Our best window of opportunity for snow is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. While it's not a big window for snow, 2-5" of snow could easily cover much of the Tri-State with higher amounts possible to the northwest. No matter how much snow you get, roads will be snow-covered and difficult for many of us as the sun rises on Friday morning.

Snowfall Projection
Snowfall Projection

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Isolated showers
Low: 35

THURSDAY
Isolated showers, overcast
Evening rain turns to heavy snow
High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT
Heavy snow, low visibility
Highs winds and damage possible
Low: 0

FRIDAY
Brutally cold air, overcast
Wind chills down to -35
High: 5

FRIDAY NIGHT
Very cold
Dangerous cold wind chills continue
Low: 2

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018