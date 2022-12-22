NEW: Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning

This winter storm is going to be big and make a large impact later tonight. It's the combination of the following that could lead to dangerous conditions for many of us:



Heavy, rapidly accumulating snowfall

High winds gusts, wind damage

Low visibility/white out conditions

Dangerous wind chills down to -35 degrees Friday

TIMELINE



Now to Noon - Isolated showers, overcast

Noon to 6 p.m. - Isolated rain, cloudy, warming to 44

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Rain aggressively changes to heavy snowfall. Visibility drops fast, snow covers roads quickly

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Near white-out conditions, snow covered roads, hazardous travel. Travel NOT advised

1 a.m. to 4 a.m. - Snow ends, winds continue to be producing blowing and drifting snow, difficult travel, dangerous wind chills

4 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Difficult travel continues, wind chills drop to -35. Travel still not advised

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 9 PM



Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday 11 PM



WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

We have new warnings in effect this morning ahead of the storm. The NWS has issued a wind chill warning from 1 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills will drop to -35 at times.

A winter storm warning has also been issued across much of the Tri-State from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The combination of heavy snow and high winds could lead to very low visibility, if not white out conditions. Travel will become incredibly difficult Thursday night.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wind Chill Warning



Jennifer ketchmark Winter Storm Warning



SNOWFALL EXPECTED

The snow that we see from this system is going to come down hard and fast tonight. Snowfall rates should be between 1 to 2 inches per hour. Our best window of opportunity for snow is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. While it's not a big window for snow, 2-5" of snow could easily cover much of the Tri-State with higher amounts possible to the northwest. No matter how much snow you get, roads will be snow-covered and difficult for many of us as the sun rises on Friday morning.

Jennifer Ketchmark Snowfall Projection



MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Isolated showers

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Isolated showers, overcast

Evening rain turns to heavy snow

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Heavy snow, low visibility

Highs winds and damage possible

Low: 0

FRIDAY

Brutally cold air, overcast

Wind chills down to -35

High: 5

FRIDAY NIGHT

Very cold

Dangerous cold wind chills continue

Low: 2

