NEW: Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Warning

This winter storm is going to be big and make a large impact later tonight. It's the combination of the following that could lead to dangerous conditions for many of us:
- Heavy, rapidly accumulating snowfall
- High winds gusts, wind damage
- Low visibility/white out conditions
- Dangerous wind chills down to -35 degrees Friday
TIMELINE
- Now to Noon - Isolated showers, overcast
- Noon to 6 p.m. - Isolated rain, cloudy, warming to 44
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Rain aggressively changes to heavy snowfall. Visibility drops fast, snow covers roads quickly
- 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Near white-out conditions, snow covered roads, hazardous travel. Travel NOT advised
- 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. - Snow ends, winds continue to be producing blowing and drifting snow, difficult travel, dangerous wind chills
- 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Difficult travel continues, wind chills drop to -35. Travel still not advised
WARNINGS/ADVISORIES
We have new warnings in effect this morning ahead of the storm. The NWS has issued a wind chill warning from 1 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills will drop to -35 at times.
A winter storm warning has also been issued across much of the Tri-State from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The combination of heavy snow and high winds could lead to very low visibility, if not white out conditions. Travel will become incredibly difficult Thursday night.
SNOWFALL EXPECTED
The snow that we see from this system is going to come down hard and fast tonight. Snowfall rates should be between 1 to 2 inches per hour. Our best window of opportunity for snow is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. While it's not a big window for snow, 2-5" of snow could easily cover much of the Tri-State with higher amounts possible to the northwest. No matter how much snow you get, roads will be snow-covered and difficult for many of us as the sun rises on Friday morning.
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Isolated showers
Low: 35
THURSDAY
Isolated showers, overcast
Evening rain turns to heavy snow
High: 44
THURSDAY NIGHT
Heavy snow, low visibility
Highs winds and damage possible
Low: 0
FRIDAY
Brutally cold air, overcast
Wind chills down to -35
High: 5
FRIDAY NIGHT
Very cold
Dangerous cold wind chills continue
Low: 2
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports