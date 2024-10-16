Wayfair to close Florence warehouse in 2025, lay off 218 employees

FLORENCE, Ky. — Wayfair, a Boston-based furniture and home goods e-commerce company, has announced the impending closure of its Florence warehouse almost five years after its opening.

The warehouse, located at 5101 Renegade Way in Florence, opened just five years ago. The 20,000-square-foot facility has dual uses as a warehouse and retail store. It’s located across the street from the soon-to-be-shuttered Jabil warehouse, which is slated to close in December.

The closure will result in the layoffs of 218 employees, according to the WARN Notice Report. The report says layoffs are scheduled to begin Dec. 31, 2024. From then on, the layoffs will take place in phases throughout 2025. The warehouse’s last day will be on Dec. 31, 2025.

The layoffs will be permanent. Additionally, none of the impacted employees are represented by a labor union or have bumping rights, which refer to the rights of more senior employees to retain their jobs by “bumping” less senior employees during layoffs or restructuring.

Link NKY is a media partner of WCPO.com.