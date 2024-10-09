Florence manufacturing plant to close, lay off 108 people

FLORENCE, Ky. — Global manufacturing company Jabil is closing one of its plants in Florence, which will result in 108 employees losing their jobs, according to a WARN notice published at the end of September.

The notice says Jabil Inc. plans to permanently close its facility on Ted Bushelman Blvd. in Florence.

The WARN notice says Jabil Inc. is closing the facility because of a "customer decision to relocate business out of state."

Two other Jabil-owned facilities, also located in Florence, will not be impacted by the closure.

However, all 108 employees at the Ted Bushelman Blvd. facility will lose their jobs on December 6, the notice says.

"All affected employees have been notified of their separation dates and that this action will be permanent," the notice reads.

None of the employees being laid off are represented by a union, nor do any of them have bumping rights.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, bumping rights mean "the rights of workers with greater seniority whose jobs are abolished to replace (bump) workers with less seniority so that the worker who ultimately loses his/her job is not the worker whose job was abolished."

The majority of the 108 layoffs are comprised of employees in an operator role. In total, 63 of the jobs eliminated are listed as either Operator I, Operator II or Operator III.