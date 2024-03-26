Toothbrush designed to help people with Parkinson's disease brought to life by Florence nursing home residents

FLORENCE, Ky. — Patty Schneider writes birthday cards for her nieces and nephews. Licking the envelopes, she laughs about how fast they’re growing up.

Then, she jokes about her handwriting.

This simple act of writing on a card might not sound like a big deal but Schneider has Parkinson’s disease, which can cause tremors and ultimately make it difficult to walk and talk.

"I've had little tremors almost my whole adult life,” she said.

One day, a few months after her husband died, Schneider stood at the kitchen sink. She tried to turn and walk, but nothing happened. Her feet wouldn’t move.

Schneider was diagnosed a short time later.

Now, she uses a walker to get around her retirement community at Magnolia Springs in Florence. She doesn't shake much, but she knows her condition could get worse. And that would mean the simple act of writing birthday cards — or brushing her teeth — could become a daily headache.

That’s what motivated Ignite Institute student Reagan Farkas to design a toothbrush holder to help people like Schneider. Farkas has tremors herself, and she knows what it feels like to miss her mouth with her fork while eating. Or to hit her gums inside her mouth while brushing her teeth.

"I have a lot of unsteadiness with my hands,” Farkas said. “You won’t be able to get your teeth as clean as you would like, so that’s basically where we came up with the idea.”

Farkas's design includes a strap for the toothbrush holder. She and three other classmates began meeting weekly with residents at Magnolia Springs.

“The idea was to make it so you can't lose it, you can't drop it,” said Dwight Harris, a resident there. “Easy to grasp. Easy to control.”

Harris, a 101-year-old retired engineer, and other residents helped the students bring a prototype to life. And the residents there tested it — including Harris.

“It made me feel very important,” he said laughing.

Farkas said she was worried when they started meeting residents at the retirement community. She wanted her their work to be more than just a school project and actually help.

On Monday, in the retirement community's lobby, Myrna Diamond grabbed onto the toothbrush holder. She smiled and told the students how much it meant to her.

"I appreciate you so very much,” Diamond said. “You girls have a brilliant future in front of you.”

Keith BieryGolick Magnolia Springs resident Myrna Diamond holds up a prototype toothbrush holder designed to help people with tremors. The holder was designed by four students at the Ignite Institute in Northern Kentucky, along with residents at the Florence nursing home.

Schneider was in the lobby, too.

“It was an amazing experience,” she said. “Maybe someone will pick up their idea and make it happen.”

The students said they aren't sure what's next for their project, but the people at Magnolia Springs hope it can help those outside their community, too.