PD: Driver charged after man hit, killed while crossing street in Florence

Posted at 5:29 AM, Jun 08, 2023
FLORENCE, Ky. — One man is dead after he was struck by a car in Florence, police said.

He was attempting to cross Dixie Highway just south of Industrial Road around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a Dodge Caravan traveling northbound, investigators said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Kelly Schulze, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with DUI (aggravating circumstances) and second degree manslaughter.

The victim's name has not been released.

Schulze is currently in the Boone County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing, Florence police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.

