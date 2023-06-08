Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds newcomer Elly De la Cruz hits first major league homer

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Dodgers Reds Baseball
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 20:21:37-04

Cincinnati Reds newcomer Elly De la Cruz hit his first major league homer, a two-run shot off Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard in the first inning Wednesday night.

With fellow rookie Matt McLain on second base, De la Cruz hit an 0-1 pitch an estimated 458 feet into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park.

De la Cruz, the 21-year-old switch-hitter rated the top prospect in the Reds’ organization and third in baseball, was 1 for 3 with two walks in his debut Tuesday night. The homer came in his sixth plate appearance.

Syndergaard hit Spencer Steer with a pitch following the homer.

From the Dominican Republic, De la Cruz had 12 home runs for Triple-A Louisville this season.

More Reds news:
Reds fans bought last minute tickets, jerseys to see Elly De La Cruz MLB debut Top prospect Elly De La Cruz hits 112 mph double in first big league appearance How the Reds landed top baseball prospect Elly De La Cruz

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.