Reds newcomer Elly De la Cruz hits first major league homer

Cincinnati Reds newcomer Elly De la Cruz hit his first major league homer, a two-run shot off Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Noah Syndergaard in the first inning Wednesday night.

With fellow rookie Matt McLain on second base, De la Cruz hit an 0-1 pitch an estimated 458 feet into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park.

De la Cruz, the 21-year-old switch-hitter rated the top prospect in the Reds’ organization and third in baseball, was 1 for 3 with two walks in his debut Tuesday night. The homer came in his sixth plate appearance.

Syndergaard hit Spencer Steer with a pitch following the homer.

From the Dominican Republic, De la Cruz had 12 home runs for Triple-A Louisville this season.