FLORENCE, Ky. — A former City of Florence employee has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud after diverting nearly $500,000 in city revenue intended for rental payments at city facilities, according to a statement released Tuesday by Mayor Julie Aubuchon.

Victoria Riley, also known as Victoria Wells, admitted diverting $488,010.99 into her personal accounts, resulting in a loss to the city of $499,234.86, including fees, the mayor said in the statement.

Riley previously served as the city's community events coordinator.

The diversion involved payments collected for rentals of city facilities, not tax revenue, according to the mayor.

The mayor noted that in the plea agreement, the scheme began in February 2022 through a third-party credit card processor used to collect facility rental payments. Riley initially prepared reports for the city's former chief financial officer about the revenue. The reporting later stopped, and the diversion began shortly afterward.

Although Riley's employment with the city ended in June 2024, the diversion continued through May 2025, the mayor said.

According to the mayor, inadequate financial oversight and internal and external controls allowed the theft to go undetected for more than three years. She also said the former chief financial officer failed to disclose the existence of the third-party credit card processor to the incoming finance director.

The mayor said the city referred the matter to the FBI in January and limited public comments while the criminal investigation was underway to avoid compromising the investigation or subsequent legal proceedings.

Previous coverage: FBI opens investigation into 'revenue diversion' found at City of Florence

Following the discovery, the city made changes to its Finance Department, including revising investment policies, competitively bidding banking services, and hiring a new finance director and additional accounting personnel.

The mayor said the city also retained DBL Law to conduct an independent investigation and evaluate potential civil litigation. In addition, the city hired accounting firm Dean Dorton to conduct a comprehensive review of its financial management practices and internal controls.

According to the mayor, the review identified additional weaknesses in financial oversight, including excessive authority concentrated in the former chief financial officer's office and a lack of independent checks to ensure financial oversight responsibilities were being carried out.

The city has also strengthened its hiring procedures after a background check on Riley revealed an extensive criminal record, including theft convictions, the mayor said.

In her statement, the mayor noted that the former mayor personally recruited and hired Riley without following the city's standard hiring process.

According to the mayor, the city turned over relevant records to the FBI and cooperated with the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is expected to release additional details about the case in a forthcoming press release.

According to the mayor, the city plans to present the findings of the Dean Dorton review, along with its audits, at an upcoming public Florence City Council meeting. A meeting date has not yet been confirmed.

The mayor said the city will continue pursuing recovery of the diverted funds through available legal avenues, including potential civil litigation.